Amazon Prime Video recently premiered an exciting rendition of the 2005 classic action of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (2005). The newly-launched Amazon Original series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in key roles, and its story revolves around two strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency. The two of them are then offered a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream home in Manhattan. Contacting the drama from the 2005 version, several exciting elements have been adapted for the show on Prime Video.
Erskine, who plays the mysterious and lethal agent Jane in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, recently shared what makes the latest rendition apart from the original blockbuster.
She revealed, "In the movie, they meet and don’t know each other are spies. In this version, we know we are entering this agreement of becoming partners and essentially carrying out missions together. But having to pose as a married couple. It is like an arranged marriage. You’re meeting someone for the first time and having to live in the same house, having to learn their small habits, things that might annoy you, things that you might like."
Erskine further reiterated that the unique dynamic of their relationship that’s fresh, starting with a business partnership to their complex interplay of trust and emotions.
When asked about the physical demands of the role, considering her recent childbirth, Erskine shared, "When I was approached to do this, I had just had a baby, and so there was a big conversation of 'Are you sure you wanna do this? Are you sure you're up for it?' I'm like, 'Yeah, what's the big deal?' And then I realized like, 'Oh yeah, I have to get really into shape fast.'"
The actress further disclosed the rigorous training regimen she embraced, working with the same trainer four to five days a week for the action-packed role. She added, "Then we worked with the amazing stunt team that taught us maybe six to eight times. Then we just had to learn the fight choreography pretty fast. But there weren't a ton of action sequences that were really complicated except in the final episode."
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ spans eight gripping episodes, which are co-created and co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. The action-comedy series, which stars Maya Erskine as Jane Smith and Donald Glover as John Smith, is now streaming in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Prime Video. It premiered on February 2, 2024.