'Mr. And Mrs. Smith' On Amazon Prime Video Review: Donald Glover-Maya Erskine Pull You Into Their Thrilling Spy World

Every move and episode flows smoothly. The editing is impeccable and so is the cinematography. The camera has captured the hustle and bustle of New York City perfectly. What also deserves a mention is the choice of songs. Each episode has a song that fits perfectly with their actions. The music does not take your attention away, but it simply helps the plot move forward. The only problem I have with ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ is the length of the episodes. There are places where the length could have been reduced. It feels dragged in certain places. But Donald Glover and Maya Erskine do not make you feel that. But frankly speaking, the length sometimes does not feel justified even when I am watching these two leads.