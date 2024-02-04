When you think of ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’, all that comes before your eyes are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. And frankly, you cannot be blamed. That movie broke records and grew to become a cult classic. When Donald Glover announced that he would reboot this classic film into a TV series, I had my apprehensions. You need to walk a tightrope when you are toying around with a classic. There is always a risk of doing more than required and simply ruining it. However, ever since this Donald Glover and Maya Erskine starrer started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has become the talk of the town. Here’s all that you need to know about ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith.’
'Mr. And Mrs. Smith' On Amazon Prime Video Review: Donald Glover-Maya Erskine Pull You Into Their Thrilling Spy World
‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Story
John and Jane are two strangers who have been recruited by an agency to perform high-risk tasks. These tasks can range from administering a truth serum sneakily, to tapping someone’s phone, to even delivering a bomb. They have to complete the missions that they are entrusted with. The couple can only fail three missions. The agency has hired them to live as a married couple and conduct these tasks as a team. However, as they start working on these assignments, they fall in love. But this starts to affect their job. The series revolves around these high-risk tasks, how they deal with love and its complications, and the aftermath of a series of failed missions.
‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Performances
Talking about Donald Glover, it is evident that he had fun creating this series and playing his role. As John Smith, Donald Glover is excellent. He has your attention from the very beginning and it’s tough to take your eyes off him. He nails every aspect of his role beautifully, be it vulnerability or confidence. He is charming and a natural at pulling off all the risky tasks that are assigned to him.
Coming to Maya Erskine, she has that mysterious aura about her. When she first appeared on the screen, you know that she means business. She makes it evident that she is the practical side of this couple. She has got into the skin of her character. As the show progresses, her mystery slowly starts to shed, and she starts to grow on you.
John and Jane have completely different personalities, but they come together to make a power couple that will seemingly give you couple goals. Their chemistry is refreshing, and you cannot help but root for them. The oomph factor is slightly missing but it's not exactly necessary when it comes to this John and Jane. They are adorable. You want to see them together. As the show progresses, their love story feels like a slow burn that only warms your heart.
‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
If the performances by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are the stars of the show, the script is the supporting actor. The script has been penned with utmost thought. It keeps you hooked from the beginning to the end. You want to know what tasks come next and how John and Jane will tackle them. With every episode, the intensity of the task increases. As the stake increases, so does the excitement.
Not just the tasks but the jokes are also cleverly written and interspersed. In one episode that I vividly remember, John asks Jane to check in his coat because he wants to enter the black-tie event as a part of the catering team. When Jane asks him why should she check the coat? He says it because it’s Gucci. The jokes are effortlessly funny. Of course, the comic timing of the actors matters too. But you have to praise it for these subtle jokes.
The episodes are well-directed. If I had to pick, I would say Hiro Murai’s directed episodes were my favourite. But that is not to say that the other episodes were bad. Every episode has something that will keep you occupied. What is also interesting is how John and Jane’s initial sexual tension is treated tastefully. It is done in good taste, and it does not feel inappropriate. Additionally, you do not feel like a voyeur, but you feel like you are a part of their team as they go on these tasks. This helps you feel connected to the show.
Every move and episode flows smoothly. The editing is impeccable and so is the cinematography. The camera has captured the hustle and bustle of New York City perfectly. What also deserves a mention is the choice of songs. Each episode has a song that fits perfectly with their actions. The music does not take your attention away, but it simply helps the plot move forward. The only problem I have with ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ is the length of the episodes. There are places where the length could have been reduced. It feels dragged in certain places. But Donald Glover and Maya Erskine do not make you feel that. But frankly speaking, the length sometimes does not feel justified even when I am watching these two leads.
‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Cast & Crew
Created By: Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover
Director: Hiro Murai, Karena Evans, Christian Sprenger, Amy Seimetz, Donald Glover
Cast: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Sharon Horgan, Billy Campbell, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Úrsula Corberó, Wagner Moura, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 8 Episodes, 50-58 minutes each
‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes. But some scenes will require parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
When I started watching ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’, I decided to watch it without comparing it to the movie. I decided to watch it objectively and the show just pulled me in. There was not a minute where I found myself skipping scenes. I ended up watching all the episodes in their entirety; this includes even the music. My only complaint with this series is the length and the cliffhanger it left us on. The series is a fun and refreshing take on a classic film. I am going with 4 stars.