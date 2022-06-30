Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano Join Cast Of OTT Series 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 5:18 pm

Exact character details for the other three actors are being kept under wraps, aside from the fact they will appear in guest star roles, reports 'Variety'.

John, essayed by Glover, and Jane, played by Erskine, are hired by a mysterious spy agency, venturing into espionage, marriage, and learning to intimately navigate both.

As per 'Variety', the casting represents a reunion of sorts for Turturro and Dano, who both starred in the hit DC film 'The Batman' though they did not share any scenes. Glover is credited as the co-creator and executive producer on 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' alongside Francesca Sloane. Sloane also serves as showrunner.

New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer and Wells Street Films' Jenny Robins will also executive produce. Sloane and Glover are both currently under overall deals at Amazon.

[With Inputs From IANS]

