Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, John Turturro Board 'Mr & Mrs Smith' Series Reboot

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 3:10 pm

Prime Video's 'Mr & Mrs. Smith' series reboot has added Michaela Coel of 'I May Destroy You' fame and 'The Batman' stars Paul Bano and John Turturro to its cast.

The trio joins previously announced Donald Glover ('Atlanta') and Maya Erskine ('PEN15'), who star in the title roles in the series from Amazon Studios.

The details of Coel, Dano, and Turturro's roles are being kept under wraps, reported Deadline.

The project is a small-screen revival of the 2005 action comedy film from New Regency that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The story follows an out-of-love married couple who discover they are both assassins, hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

As part of his overall deal with Amazon Studios, Glover also serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner of "Mr & Mrs. Smith". New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce the show. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

