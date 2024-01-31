From Nicole Kidman’s ‘Expats’ To Action-Comedy ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, What To Watch On Prime Video This Week

‘Saindhav’

The Telugu action-thriller film which revolves around Saindhav Koneru, aka "SaiKo" played by Venkatesh Daggubati. He sets off on a journey of profound emotions and intense action with a shadowy past. He leads a simple family life with his daughter, Gayathri but when she is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition, he plunges back into the underworld, determined to save his daughter at any cost. It also stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster Vikas Malik, and the actor makes his Telugu debut, along with Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil.