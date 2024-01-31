From Nicole Kidman’s ‘Expats’ To Action-Comedy ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, What To Watch On Prime Video This Week

This week, Prime Video is all set to bring to the audience a wide variety of content, including local and global titles. The list includes Nicole Kidman’s riveting drama ‘Expats’, Maya Erskine and Donald Grover’s thrilling action-comedy series ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, and the Telugu action films ‘Saindhav’ and ‘King’. Check out the curated list:
‘Expats’
The upcoming drama is set against the backdrop of Hong Kong, and explores the thin line between victimhood and culpability. It is shown through the lens of three American women based on the best-selling book by Janice Y. K. Lee’s 2016 novel ‘The Expatriates’. Directed by Lulu Wang, it stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yooin in the lead, with Brian Tee and Jack Huston in key roles. The six-episode series’ first two episodes are streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. New episodes will be launching weekly with the finale on February 23.
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
The show follows two lonely strangers who work for a mystery spy agency and delves into their glamorous life of espionage, luxury, travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith, together, navigate a high-risk endeavour but their difficult cover story becomes complicated when they develop genuine feelings for each other. The action-comedy series with eight gripping episodes is co-produced by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star as Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The show is set to premiere in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada starting February 2.
‘King’
The Telugu action-comedy film revolves around King (Nagarjuna), the head of Coimbatore's royal family whose rivals have made several attempts to kill him. He is ultimately killed while visiting Dehradun for work. On the other hand, a local goon, Bottu Seenu, who resembles King, falls in love with an aspiring singer named Sravani (Trisha Krishnan). Seenu is then brought to the King's Palace in unusual circumstances. Directed by Sreenu Vaitla, the film also stars Srihari in the lead role. The Hindi dub of the action-comedy film has been streaming since January 30.
‘Saindhav’
The Telugu action-thriller film which revolves around Saindhav Koneru, aka "SaiKo" played by Venkatesh Daggubati. He sets off on a journey of profound emotions and intense action with a shadowy past. He leads a simple family life with his daughter, Gayathri but when she is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition, he plunges back into the underworld, determined to save his daughter at any cost. It also stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as gangster Vikas Malik, and the actor makes his Telugu debut, along with Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil.
‘The Passenger’
It revolves around a man who is forced to face his fears and troubled past, and stars Johnny Berchtold as Randolph Bradley. Directed by Carter Smith, the American drama-thriller also features Merah Benoit and Betsy Borrego. It will be available to stream on Prime Video on February 1.