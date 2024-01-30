OTT Releases This Week: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ To ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’, 7 Films And Shows To Watch

‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ (January 29)

‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ gives a glimpse into the creation of the iconic charity single ‘We Are the World’ in 1985 that almost didn’t happen. Highlighting the roles of Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson in getting together 46 of the biggest pop music stars to record the song in one night, it showcases the challenges and the behind-the-scenes dynamics, sharing why certain artists were picked. The song also managed to raise millions for famine relief in Africa and bagged two Grammys.

Streaming on Netflix