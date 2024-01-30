The next seven days offers a perfect blend of movies and TV shows in multiple genres including action-dramas to docuseries and anime. ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ is all set to release and features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine feature in a modern-day TV series adaptation of the 2005 film. ‘After Everything’, the fifth film in the After series, along with ‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ is all set for a digital premiere as well. Check out the lineup here:
OTT Releases This Week: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ To ‘The Greatest Night In Pop’, 7 Films And Shows To Watch
From action-dramas to docuseries, this week’s lineup is an interesting blend to satiate all your bingeing needs.
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ (February 2)
‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, based on the eponymous 2005 film, is a series adaptation that offers a fresh take on the spy couple trope. Two strangers (played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) are hired by the mysterious spy agency, and together, they give a glimpse into the espionage. The two assume fresh identities and become Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. It is a perfect mix of action, comedy and drama.
Streaming on Prime Video
‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ (January 29)
‘The Greatest Night in Pop’ gives a glimpse into the creation of the iconic charity single ‘We Are the World’ in 1985 that almost didn’t happen. Highlighting the roles of Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson in getting together 46 of the biggest pop music stars to record the song in one night, it showcases the challenges and the behind-the-scenes dynamics, sharing why certain artists were picked. The song also managed to raise millions for famine relief in Africa and bagged two Grammys.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Nascar: Full Speed’ (January 30)
‘NASCAR: Full Speed’, the documentary, showcases the intense world of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. It delves into the high stakes of one of motorsports’ most prestigious events with drivers like Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick among others, giving an insight into their professional challenges.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Alexander: The Making of a God’ (January 31)
This docudrama explores the remarkable life of Alexander the Great, from a young warrior prince to a historical figure, who was considered as a living god. The six-part series also gives a glimpse into Alexander’s rise from exile and his quest to defeat Persian Emperor Darius, thereby leading to his establishment of his vast empire.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Baby Bandito’ (January 31)
Baby Bandito, the series showcases the journey of Kevin Tapia, a skater who earns the moniker “Il Baby Bandito” in Europe, and his journey as he executes a massive heist in Chile. The series recreates the real-life robbery that happened at the International Airport of Santiago, Chile in 2014.
Streaming on Netflix
‘WiL’ (January 31)
The film, set during the early years of World War II in Antwerp, revolves around Wilfried Wils, an auxiliary policeman who needs to survive the escalating violence in the Nazi-occupied city. It showcases the moral and ethical challenges Wilfried faces, and is based on the book by Jeroen Olyslaegers.
Streaming on Netflix
‘After Everything’ (February 1)
The sequel to After Ever Happy (2022) and the fifth instalment in the After film series, it is set a year after Tessa (Josephine Langford) breaks up with Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Hardin, now suffering from writer’s block, is encouraged by his mother to reconcile with Natalie (Mimi Keene), a figure from his past. It leads to several events that leave Hardin having a profound introspection.
Streaming on Netflix