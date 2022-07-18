Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Martin Lawrence To Feature In AMC Show 'Demascus'

Hollywood star Martin Lawrence has boarded the cast of series "Demascus", set up at American network AMC.

Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 3:06 pm

Hollywood star Martin Lawrence has boarded the cast of series "Demascus", set up at American network AMC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence will have a recurring role in the six-episode show, which marks the actor's first TV role since the 2014 sitcom "Partners".

Headlined by actor Okieriete Onaodowan, "Demascus" follows the story of a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life.

The six-episode series will follow the main character through those alternate realities as well as in his everyday life.

Related stories

Once A Wall Street Darling, Netflix In Choppy Financial Waters

‘Comicstaan 3’ On Amazon Prime Video To ‘Vaashi’ On Netflix – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

Sahara Group Demands Ban On Netflix Series 'Bad Boys Billionaire'

Lawrence, who will appear in three episodes of the show, has been cast in the role of the title character’s Uncle Forty. 

He is a man who has seen better days and is in failing health. Despite that, he’s the self-proclaimed patriarch of the family and is eager to be acknowledged as such, the official character description read.

"Demascus", created by Arvelle Chisholm, will also feature Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye. Solvan “Slick” Naim is the director.

Lawrence most recently starred in "Bad Boys for Life", the third part of hit action franchise "Bad Boys".

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Martin Lawrence Demascus OTT Platforms Hollywood Actor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Actor Prakash Raj Wades Into National Emblem Row, Says ‘Where Are We Heading’

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150