Manit Joura Delves Deep Into Intricacies Of 'Human Psychology' For 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' Role

Actor Manit Joura has opened up on playing the complex character Yug in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', and the preparations involved in depicting the character's extreme mood swings and intensity.

Instagram
Manit Joura Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Following a recent seven-year leap, the storyline steers into uncharted territories for Radha and Mohan, played by Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia, respectively.

The star-crossed lovers are no longer together. Radha is seen in an all-new avatar, living as Radhika Kohli in South Delhi along with her son Manan and husband Yug Kohli (played by Manit), in a world detached and distant from Mohan’s reality.

In recent episodes, viewers have observed a noticeable shift in Yug's behaviour. From a loving, caring husband to a totally unhinged person, leaving viewers worried for Radha.

While he initially came off as a 'green flag', Yug has begun demonstrating streaks of controlling behaviour, possessiveness, and toxic chauvinism.

Talking about the same, Manit shared: "It is thrilling for an actor to portray such a dynamic and unpredictable role brimming with intense complexities, someone who fiercely safeguards his wife yet veers dangerously into the territory of over-possession. I have always played positive ‘good guy’ roles throughout my career, so the opportunity to delve into a role as distinctive and unconventional as this one fills me with immense excitement."

"As an avid reader, I've delved deeply into the intricacies of human psychology, and this has helped me play the role with nuance. I have been getting so many messages from my fans on how they have never seen me in this avatar before, and I can’t wait for them to watch everything that Yug is capable of in the upcoming episodes," added Manit.

The show airs on Zee TV.

