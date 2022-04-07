Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Signs Multiple Project Deal With Saregama

Saregama’s Yoodlee Films have joined hands with South actor Tovino Thomas to produce original content. Saregama’s Yoodlee Films and the actor's company Tovino Thomas Productions would produce films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi, a press release from the company stated.

In the past, Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with two Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects. But this is the first time, a Malayalam production house and a media giant with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages, the release said.

Thomas, who garnered widespread acclaim for his superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’, said he is looking forward to exploring stories that reach audiences across the world.

"This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories," the 33-year-old-actor said in a statement.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President of Films at Saregama India, said they are thrilled to collaborate with Thomas, calling him a "pan-Indian success story".

"Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like 'Minnal Murali', or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well. Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen," Kumar said.

[With Inputs From PTI]