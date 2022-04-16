Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
Mahesh Bhatt's Picture Hugging Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt's step-sister Pooja Bhatt, uploaded photos of Mahesh Bhatt hugging his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate ceremony.

Mahesh Bhatt's Picture Hugging Ranbir Kapoor Goes Viral
Mahesh Bhatt Instagram

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 11:04 am

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got emotional after his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt's wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, director-actor and Alia Bhatt's step-sister Pooja Bhatt, uploaded photos of Mahesh Bhatt hugging his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in an intimate ceremony.

Mahesh Bhatt is seen in the first shot resting his head and hand on Kapoor's chest while the actor is holding him. In the second shot, Kapoor and Bhatt were hugging. While Mahesh Bhatt had a serious expression, Kapoor could be seen smiling.

The photograph was taken after the couple got married at Kapoor's Bandra house Vastu. Sharing the post, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? (white heart emoji)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Mahesh Bhatt shares his younger daughter Alia Bhatt and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt with his wife Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh and his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt also uploaded a family picture featuring herself, Soni Razdan, Mahesh, Shaheen, Rahul Bhatt, and Tina Razdan Hertzke among others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Clan! (sparkles emoji)."

Soni Razdan shared a new family photo on Instagram, featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in the same frame. The newlywed couple is seen with their family members in the family photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

The picture featured Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt posing alongside Ranbir Kapoor, while Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posed alongside Alia Bhatt. Sharing the photo, Soni Razdan wrote, "There's no better family than a happy family."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows in front of close relatives and friends. Neetu, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji were among those present.

Alia Bhatt headed to Instagram only hours after marrying Ranbir Kapoor to post wedding photos. Alongside the images, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She had added, "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." 

