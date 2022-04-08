Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children

On World Health Day, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu organised financial assistance to save the lives of more than 30 youngsters. Mahesh Babu is well-known for his charity and philanthropy. Everyone is aware of the celebrity's assistance, since he funds heart surgery for suffering youngsters.

The 'Murari' actor recently sponsored 30 youngsters who had cardiac operations and interventions with the assistance of specialists from Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada and the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's wife, praised Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, for enabling the occasion and extending his support. Her Instagram post reads, "On the occasion of World Health Day today, 30 children underwent heart surgeries and interventions. The event was felicitated by hon'ble @governorap Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu. Thank you team @andhrahospitals for your commitment to medical excellence and quality healthcare (sic)."

She also shared a few pictures, of the youngsters who undertook the operations with the help of Mahesh Babu's monetary backing.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be next seen in filmmaker Parasuram Petla's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.