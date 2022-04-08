Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, on the occasion of World Health Day yesterday, went ahead to pay for the heart surgeries of 30 children who were suffering from various heart-related diseases.

Mahesh Babu Sponsors Heart Surgeries Of 30 Suffering Children
Mahesh Babu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 7:02 pm

On World Health Day, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu organised financial assistance to save the lives of more than 30 youngsters. Mahesh Babu is well-known for his charity and philanthropy. Everyone is aware of the celebrity's assistance, since he funds heart surgery for suffering youngsters.

The 'Murari' actor recently sponsored 30 youngsters who had cardiac operations and interventions with the assistance of specialists from Andhra Hospitals in Vijayawada and the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Actress Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's wife, praised Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, for enabling the occasion and extending his support. Her Instagram post reads, "On the occasion of World Health Day today, 30 children underwent heart surgeries and interventions. The event was felicitated by hon'ble @governorap Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu. Thank you team @andhrahospitals for your commitment to medical excellence and quality healthcare (sic)."

Related stories

Mahesh Babu On Bollywood Debut: I Can Just Do A Telugu Film And It’ll Get Seen All Over The World

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Hopes To Make Her Father Proud

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

She also shared a few pictures, of the youngsters who undertook the operations with the help of Mahesh Babu's monetary backing.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be next seen in filmmaker Parasuram Petla's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu World Health Day World Health Org­anisation (WHO) Public Health Health Heart Surgery Mahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar Hyderabad India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Britain Imposes Sanctions On Vladimir Putin's Daughters

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt

Sri Lanka's Main Opposition Party To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Govt