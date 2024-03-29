Art & Entertainment

‘Madgaon Express’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut Inches Closer To Rs 15 Crore Mark

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Madgaon Express’ has collected Rs 13.85 crores in its first week.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut 'Madgaon Express' Photo: Google
Excel Entertainment's comic entertainer ‘Madgaon Express’ has managed to impress the audience ever since it was released on March 22. The film delighted audiences with an abundance of laughs, and the fun banter between Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Avinash Tiwary, and director Kunal Kemmu's direction have been getting accolades from the audience. 

Clearly, the love from the audience has contributed to the film's healthy box office numbers and from opening day, and the film proved its mettle at the ticket window as well. While the entire week was great for the film, Thursday saw huge numbers as well and the film minted Rs 1.3 crores.

With an encouraging run in the first week itself, the film wrapped the one-week box office collection with Rs 13.85 crores. The box office numbers have set the stage for the film's glorious run in the second week as well, and it is expected that ‘Madgaon Express’ poised to show an upward trend.

‘Madgaon Express’ is well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, and has an interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punch lines. Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ offers audiences a trip down memory lane in theatres now.

