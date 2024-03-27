Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with the recently released film 'Madgaon Express', which hit the theatres on March 22. The Excel Entertainment film has been winning the hearts of the audience with its heartfelt comedy, twists and amazing performances by the ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam
The film has been earning amazing positive reviews from all across, and managed to maintain a strong hold at the box office after 5 days. The film has passed the weekend test and now stands at the box office with a total of Rs 11.34 crore in India.
The film has been attracting immense footfalls in the theatres, and the collection figures have made it hold its position steady at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.63 crore on its first day, and followed it up with Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.81 crore on Sunday. Moving ahead, the film minted Rs 2.72 crore on Monday, and Rs 1.46 crore on Tuesday, which is day fifth at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 11.34 crore, and theDay 5 collection has stayed almost at par with Day 1, which is indeed a good sign for the film's journey ahead.
Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," ‘Madgaon Express’ promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Helmed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is about three friends who dream about holidaying in Goa. However, their dreams turn into a nightmare when they actually reach the location.