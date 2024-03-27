The film has been attracting immense footfalls in the theatres, and the collection figures have made it hold its position steady at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.63 crore on its first day, and followed it up with Rs 2.72 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.81 crore on Sunday. Moving ahead, the film minted Rs 2.72 crore on Monday, and Rs 1.46 crore on Tuesday, which is day fifth at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 11.34 crore, and theDay 5 collection has stayed almost at par with Day 1, which is indeed a good sign for the film's journey ahead.