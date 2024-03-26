Art & Entertainment

‘Madgaon Express’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Kunal Kemmu’s Directorial Debut Moves Closer To Rs 10 Crore In India

Kunal Kemmu's film, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has earned Rs 9.65 crore in four days.

Actor Kunal Kemmu has made his directorial debut with ‘Madgaon Express’, and the film was released in theatres last Friday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has collected Rs 9.65 crore in India. 

According to the website, ‘Madgaon Express’ made 1.5 crore on its opening day, and followed it up with Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.8 crore on Sunday. The film passed the Monday test, due to the Holi long weekend, and collected approximately Rs 2.60 crore. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 9.65 crore, according to the website, and is inching closer to Rs 10 crore soon. The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 23.87 percent across the country on Monday.

Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. ‘Madgaon Express’ tells the story of three boys who dream of vacationing in Goa. However, their dream turns into a nightmare when they set off on a train journey to Goa as adults. They find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky problems and get back to their normal lives is the crux of the story.

Besides Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Talking about the film on the vodcast ‘Chalchitra Talks’ last year, Kunal had said that he did not find Farhan’s film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and Zoya Akhtar's ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ relatable, since he could not relate to the ‘rich brats’ in the film. He, in fact, pitched Madgaon Express so ‘people like him’ could relate to the characters. 

‘Madgaon Express’ marks the directorial debut of Kunal, who is known for ‘Dhol’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Lootcase’ and others. 

