Backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. ‘Madgaon Express’ tells the story of three boys who dream of vacationing in Goa. However, their dream turns into a nightmare when they set off on a train journey to Goa as adults. They find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky problems and get back to their normal lives is the crux of the story.