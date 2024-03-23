‘Madgaon Express’ saw a 11.08 percent overall occupancy on Friday, and 17.05 percent of the audience saw the night shows. In Mumbai, with 447 shows in total, an occupancy of 13.25 percent was seen. In Delhi and NCR, with 510 shows, the occupancy was 8.25 percent. The highest occupancy for the film was seen in Chennai with 28.67 percent, despite it having a mere19 shows. The Savarkar biopic, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.15 crore on day one.