‘Madgaon Express’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kunal Kemmu’s Film Mints Rs 1.5 Crore, Outperforms ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

Kunal Kemmu's comedy caper is expected to perform better during the long Holi weekend.

Gurpreet Kaur
23 March 2024
Kunal Kemmu‘s comedy film ‘Madgaon Express’ released on March 22, and had a box office face off with another directorial debut, Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Both the films have managed to impress the audience and put up a tight contest on day one at the box office. While ‘Madgaon Express’ is a comedy caper, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is a political drama based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Coming to ‘Madgaon Express’, the film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, ‘Madgaon Express’ collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first day, and is expected to perform better over the weekend, owing to the upcoming Holi break.

‘Madgaon Express’ saw a 11.08 percent overall occupancy on Friday, and 17.05 percent of the audience saw the night shows. In Mumbai, with 447 shows in total, an occupancy of 13.25 percent was seen. In Delhi and NCR, with 510 shows, the occupancy was 8.25 percent. The highest occupancy for the film was seen in Chennai with 28.67 percent, despite it having a mere19 shows. The Savarkar biopic, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.15 crore on day one.

Kunal’s directorial debut is getting a lot of love from the audience and the industry. Kunal is known for earlier starring in films like ‘Dhol’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Lootcase’ and others. 

