Singer Louis Tomlinson thinks One Direction's first album was "sh*t" as he reflected on the 12 years since he, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were grouped together on the British TV talent show 'The X Factor' and said he doesn't think their debut LP, 'Up All Night', was any good.



Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery' podcast, he said: "Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was sh*t any way."



Tomlinson is currently working on his second solo album and said he feels a lot of pressure to live up to the success of his former band, reports aceshowbiz.com.



He said: "There's still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record ... and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction."



The 'Back to You' singer isn't the only former member of the group to have criticised their music, as Zayn declared their records were "generic as fu*k" in 2016, a year after he'd quit the band.





He previously said: "There was never any room for me to experiment creatively in the band. If I would sing a hook or a verse slightly R&B, or slightly myself, it would always be recorded 50 times until there was a straight version that was pop, generic as fu*k, so they could use that version.



"Whenever I would suggest something, it was like it didn't fit us. There was just a general conception that the management already had of what they want for the band, and I just wasn't convinced with what we were selling.



"I wasn't 100 per cent behind the music. It wasn't me. It was music that was already given to us, and we were told this is what is going to sell to these people."

