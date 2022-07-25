Steven Spielberg's Semi-Autobiographical 'The Fablemans' To Premiere At TIFF

'The Fablemans', directed by Steven Spielberg, is the filmmaker's semi-autobiographical film based on his own family and upbringing. The movie will have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is set to be held from September 8-18, reports Deadline.



The bow will mark Spielberg's first appearance at the Toronto fest, which comes in the critical fall festival corridor that also includes Venice and Telluride. An exact date for The Fabelmans premiere has not been set, but it comes ahead of the Universal/Amblin film's platform release November 11.



According to Deadline, The Fabelmans centres on a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the pic penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner.



The cast also includes David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman. Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner serve as the producers on the project.



Deadline further states that the 47th annual TIFF is amassing an impressive list of high-profile pics for world premiere slots, including Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, Billy Eichner's Bros, Clement Virgo's Brother, On the Come Up from Sanaa Lathan, Harry Styles pic My Policeman and Viola Davis starrer The Woman King.

[With Inputs From IANS]