'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Trailer Review: Noa Fights For The Right And Joins Forces With Humans

The trailer of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is here. Directed by Wes Ball, the movie is set to release in theatres on May 10.

A still from the trailer of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Photo: YouTube
After an arduous wait of seven years, the sequel to ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is almost here. The makers of the sequel recently released the trailer of this much-anticipated project. Titled ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’, the trailer has got fans talking. It has already started trending on social media and fans of the franchise cannot keep calm. This movie is the fourth installment of the ‘Planet Of Apes’ franchise.

The 3:03 minute-long trailer of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ opens with a shot of humans being chased by the apes. The action takes center stage when Mae runs for her life and hides in a grassland. As she is trying to save herself, she is surrounded on all four sides by the apes who are on the lookout to kill her. When she thinks she is trapped, she hears Noa calling out her name. She looks up to see Noa on a horse.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ here.

The trailer promises to be a visual treat. The chase sequences have been shot extremely well. While I was watching the trailer on my screen, it gave me that feeling of movement and a rush of adrenaline. I cannot even begin to fathom how the experience will be on IMAX. The story continues to follow the timeline of events that took place in the previous films. If anything has stayed with me after watching the trailer, it is the visuals. Apart from the cinematography, the colour grading has been done to perfection.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ will star Freya Allan, William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Kevin Durand, Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Travis Jeffery in pivotal roles. Helmed by Wes Ball, the movie will be released in theatres on May 10.

