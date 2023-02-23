Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Kiara Advani Shares Candid Family Pics As She Wishes Her Mom Genevieve Jaffrey On Her Birthday

Home Art & Entertainment

Kiara Advani Shares Candid Family Pics As She Wishes Her Mom Genevieve Jaffrey On Her Birthday

Kiara Advani has now shared more wedding pictures with Sidharth Malhotra on her mom’s birthday on Wednesday.

Kiara Advani with her family
Kiara Advani with her family Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 1:20 pm

A couple of weeks after her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra, actor Kiara Advani has shared several unseen family pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. She did so while wishing her mom Genevieve Jaffrey on her birthday. She shared one picture from the wedding day, one from the mehendi and one from the Sangeet night.

Captioning them, she wrote, “Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Related stories

Watch: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Pictures From Their Golden-Themed Sangeet

Kiara Advani's Brother Mishaal Advani Shares Unseen Pictures From Actor's Mehendi Ceremony

Here’s The Real Story Behind Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Photo With Folded Hands Gesture

In the first picture, Kiara is seen posing with her mother, who was twinning with her in a soft pink lehenga. She then shared a picture from the same day but in monochrome format, it features her mom and her brother Mishaal Advani. The third is a family picture from her mehendi ceremony with Sidharth. It shows the couple posing with Kiara's father, mother and brother. The last picture is from the Sangeet night which has Kiara getting a peck on the cheek from her mom.

Designer Manish Malhotra who designed the family's ensembles wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday Janam.” 

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. The couple threw a reception for Sidharth's family in Delhi followed by another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai within a week.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kiara Advani Genevieve Jaffrey Sidharth Malhotra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her