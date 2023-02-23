Kiara Advani Shares Candid Family Pics As She Wishes Her Mom Genevieve Jaffrey On Her Birthday

A couple of weeks after her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra, actor Kiara Advani has shared several unseen family pictures on Instagram on Wednesday. She did so while wishing her mom Genevieve Jaffrey on her birthday. She shared one picture from the wedding day, one from the mehendi and one from the Sangeet night.

Captioning them, she wrote, “Mummaaaaaa. Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.. I am blessed to be your daughter.”

In the first picture, Kiara is seen posing with her mother, who was twinning with her in a soft pink lehenga. She then shared a picture from the same day but in monochrome format, it features her mom and her brother Mishaal Advani. The third is a family picture from her mehendi ceremony with Sidharth. It shows the couple posing with Kiara's father, mother and brother. The last picture is from the Sangeet night which has Kiara getting a peck on the cheek from her mom.

Designer Manish Malhotra who designed the family's ensembles wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday Janam.”

For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7. The couple threw a reception for Sidharth's family in Delhi followed by another reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai within a week.