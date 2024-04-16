Art & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves To Voice Shadow, The Antihero, In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’

After breaking bones and stabbing people with just a pencil in the 'John Wick' franchise, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has a new task waiting in the wings.

The actor will voice the character of Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'. He joins a cast that includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik, reports Variety.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, declined to comment.

Aa per Variety, in the games, Shadow, an anthropomorphic hedgehog (his fur is black, whilst Sonic’s is blue), is an antihero of sorts. He’s also often an antagonist to Sonic.

Keanu's credits include 'Speed', 'Bram Stoker’s Dracula' and 'My Own Private Idaho', as well as the 'Matrix' franchise. He will next appear in the 'John Wick' spinoff, 'Ballerina', opposite Ana de Armas.

Reeves is also set to co-star in 'Good Fortune' alongside Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh.

Jeff Fowler, who oversaw the first two 'Sonic' movies, is returning as the director of the latest sequel. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno will produce 'Sonic 3', which will open in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Reeves’ casting in 'Sonic 3' was first reported on 'The John Campea Show'.

The franchise is one of Paramount’s most successful, with the combined global box office for 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' standing at $725.2 million. The studio is also making a spin-off series, 'Knuckles', that will premiere on Paramount+.

