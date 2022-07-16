Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Katrina Kaif Raps With Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi In Fun-Filled BTS Video For Her Birthday

With Katrina Kaif celebrating her 39th birthday today, the makers of her upcoming movie 'Phone Bhoot' have dropped a quirky BTS video of the cast wishing her on her special day.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 1:54 pm

In the video, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi can be seen rapping. Katrina looks stunning in her latest fringe haircut. Her fans can not only see her new look in the film, but also watch her rapping for the first time in her career.

The video comes with the caption: "There's hype cos you're a vibe. Happy Birthday#KatrinaKaif"

'Phone Bhoot' is a supernatural comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. The movie, to be released on November 4, also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

[With Inputs From IANS]

