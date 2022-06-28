Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot' To Hit Screens In October

The multi-starrer 'Phone Booth' is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 7.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 3:33 pm

'Phone Bhoot', starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be released in theatres on October 7.

The supernatural comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of 'Mirzapur' fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

On Tuesday, the production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur. 

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, 'Phone Booth' was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls on July 15. 

[With Inputs from PTI]

