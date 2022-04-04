Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

For the past few years, actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey have never tried to hide their love for each other. According to Pinkvilla, they have confirmed again and again that their ‘relationship status’ is not single. They were seen together at various parties and even holiday spots. However, the news today (April 4) might be a shock for those who considered Ishaan-Ananya as couple goals.

As reported by Pinkvilla sources, the actor couple has called it quits after three long years.

“The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” said the source to Pinkvilla.

The two are even ready to act in a film together if given an offer as they are handling the breakup maturely. The source concluded with, It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision.”

Last month, both the actors were spotted together and comfy around each other at actor Shahid Kapoor’s birthday party. It is only recently, that the couple decided to go on their own ways.