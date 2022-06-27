Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Quirky Video Showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' Logo

A quirky video set the tone for the logo release of the upcoming horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif.

Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi to release on 15 July, 2022 Instagram

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:55 pm

A quirky video set the tone for the logo release of the upcoming horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Katrina Kaif.

'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Sharing the video unit as with the theme track of the film, the makers are all set to reveal the movie's theatrical release Tuesday.

With its first look featuring the lead actors, the film has been creating a buzz in film circles and horror-comedy fans.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

[With Inputs From IANS]

