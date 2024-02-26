Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Plays Football With School Kids During Shooting Break

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan on Monday utilised a break from shooting for his upcoming project by playing football with school kids.

IANS

February 26, 2024

Kartik Aaryan Photo: News18
The actor, who was most recently seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', is a fitness and sports enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos from the football field.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared some videos, in which the actor could be seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue denims and white sneakers.

The visuals show the actor playing football with school students on the grounds of Chatrabhuj Narsee School in Mumbai.

The post is captioned: "Work mode... When you get a break at the shoot."

Another video was captioned as: "Phewwww... These kids were too good."

Kartik was recently in Bengaluru where he was seen relishing South Indian delicacies.

On the work front, Kartik has Kabir Khan's sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’ lined up next. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

