Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Having Kids Has Not Changed The Way I Analyse Scripts

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has many films in her kitty, but when asked if she slowed down on purpose for giving attention to her kids, she quickly reverted by saying, “Having my kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyse scripts”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 7:18 pm

For actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her real life roles of a wife, mother, daughter and sister are equally important to the roles she plays in reel life. The actress is glad to have found a balance between both, according to the Hindustan Times. 

Kapoor Khan said, “I love being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend as much as I love creating different characters on screen. I have found my balance. I’ve worked very hard over the last 20 years and today what’s most important to me is how my family, friends, fans and the audience see me.”

Kapoor khan has made many appearances in songs and TV shows, however, her full-fledge project was ‘Good Newwz’ in 2019 after the birth of her first son, Taimur. Now, post the birth of her second son Jehangir aka Jeh, the actress has projects like ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and next projects of directors Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh. 

When she was asked if she purposely takes it easy to give time to her kids, Kapoor Khan immediately mentioned that, “Having my kids hasn’t changed the way that I analyse scripts”.

“I have always been selective about the projects that I take on. If I genuinely find a script interesting, I am immediately on board. I am blessed to be in a position where I can pursue my career in the way I want to, while still being able to give my family the time and attention they need. For me, the right project is always about the story and character and also the people who will be with me on the journey of that project,” said the actress. 

The actress emphasised that it is more of slowing down, “It’s more about prioritisation and time. We’ve all been through life changing experiences in the past 2 years, world-over, and in many ways, it’s helped us all see what is most important.” 

Kapoor Khan said that it is reflecting in her career choices as well and concluded by saying, “The stories being told, the content being consumed also has seen a huge change and what’s exciting is what’s being offered to me as an actor… interesting stories and even more interesting characters for me to take on.”

