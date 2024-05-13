Art & Entertainment

Karan Johar Reveals He Has Been A Big Fan Of Filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Poses With Michelle Yeoh

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, who was feted with the Gold Legend honour at the third annual Gold House gala, posed with American filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Instagram
Michelle Yeoh, Karan Johar, Jon M. Chu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, who was feted with the Gold Legend honour at the third annual Gold House gala, posed with American filmmaker Jon M. Chu and Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Karan took to Instagram stories and shared images from the gala, showcasing himself posing with Yeoh and M. Chu.

He shared a photo posing with M. Chu and captioned it: “Was so excited to meet with @jonmchu! Been a big fan! And can’t wait for WICKED."

Additionally, Karan shared a picture with Yeoh, where the two are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Expressing gratitude upon receiving the honour, Karan shared a video on his Instagram handle, capturing the moment of him accepting the award.

“Humbled and Honoured to receive the Gold Legend Honour @goldhouseco’s Gold Gala in LA... Gold house is such an important platform that not only honours and acknowledges Asian Achiever’s and Talent from across the globe but also stands tall for representation and inclusivity...”

“Was so grateful to receive the award from the incredible and dynamic @belabajaria who has been such an inspiration to the community in the world of media and entertainment…and my dearest friend and co-founder of @goldhouseco... @prabalgurung...,” he wrote.

He expressed humility and appreciation for being recognised by Gold House, emphasising its significance in honouring Asian achievers and promoting representation and inclusivity.

Talking about American designer Prabal Gurung, he said: “Prabal is a force of nature and a powerhouse of talent... always pushing boundaries and maintaining fashion relevance for the ages... every day!" He makes us all so proud!!

“I dedicate this award to the love of my life... My mother on Mother’s Day... 25 years of making movies, and I have so many more stories to tell..."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared | How And Where To Check
  2. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
  2. New Mother Bipasha Basu Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Devi
  3. Varun Dhawan Works Out To The Tune Of 'Gulabi sadi' With The Rock Action Figure
  4. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Gets May 17 Digital Release On JioCinema Premium
  5. Actor Steve Buscemi Is Ok After Being Punched In The Face In New York City
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Match 64 Preview
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse Match Report: Visitors Stun PSG To Spoil Champions Party
  4. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  5. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
World News
  1. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
  2. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  3. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  4. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  5. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM; YSRCP MLA Hits Voter On Being Asked To Not Jump Queue