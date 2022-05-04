Karan Johar Announces 'Koffee with Karan' Will Not Return For New Season

A week after speculations surfaced that a seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan' was in the works, presenter and director Karan Johar said on Wednesday that the famous celebrity chat show will not be renewed for a new season.

The show, which first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004, ran for six seasons till 2019. Amid speculation that the cameras will start rolling in May for season seven, the 49-year-old director issued a denial in a note.

Have a look at the post shared by Karan Johar here:

'Koffee with Karan' featured some of the biggest names from the world of Indian entertainment opening up about their personal and professional lives on the show, which would often hit the headlines.

Johar's close friends, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show, which went on to offer fans a rare and intimate peek into the off-screen dynamics of the film industry, cliques, friendships, and romantic equations of the stars, and at times, also sparked controversies.

The celebrity guests would often engage into a candid conversation with the host about their vulnerabilities as public figures and the people they were behind the facade of a star.

[With Inputs From PTI]