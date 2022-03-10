Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Claim Of Being Denied Invitation To 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Comedian Kapil Sharma has finally responded to the accusation levelled against him by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, after being trolled by netizens for not inviting the director on his show due to a lack of a commercial star in his directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Agnihotri recently expressed his disappointment on Twitter after being denied an invitation to Sharma's talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which stars actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Following a fan's request to see the cast of the film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the director wrote, “I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank (sic).”

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

'The Kapil Sharma Show' producers were heavily trolled on social media following Agnihotri's allegations, with some even calling for a boycott of the show. 'Kapil Sharma' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' hashtags have been trending on Twitter since the director's tweet went viral.

Buddies go and rate 1 start to "kapil sharma show" on IMDB pic.twitter.com/QYNeoRB8LZ — Diya (@itsdiyaaaa) March 8, 2022

Now onward we #BoycottKapilSharma show & movies pic.twitter.com/ns8HGeaIZ8 — Shiva Naidu ! #DigiBoy 🇮🇳 (@iamShivaNaidu) March 8, 2022

Kapil Sharma refused to promote The Kashmir Files on his show. pic.twitter.com/EjDI0CCKaV — COSMIC HUMANISM. (@AdhyatmikYOG) March 7, 2022

In response to a fan's question about it, Sharma tweeted, “This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why you told, what is the use of giving explanation to the rest who have accepted the truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today's social media world dhanyawaad (sic).”

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब 😊 आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world 😊 dhanyawaad 🙏 https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 10, 2022

In another tweet previously, Agnihotri had written, “Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES (sic).”