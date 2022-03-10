Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Claim Of Being Denied Invitation To 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' received huge backlash from netizens after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's claim of not being invited to the show due to the lack of commercial stars in his upcoming movie 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma Reacts To Vivek Agnihotri's Claim Of Being Denied Invitation To 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Comedian Kapil Sharma Instagram - @kapilsharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:03 pm

Comedian Kapil Sharma has finally responded to the accusation levelled against him by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, after being trolled by netizens for not inviting the director on his show due to a lack of a commercial star in his directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Agnihotri recently expressed his disappointment on Twitter after being denied an invitation to Sharma's talk show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote his upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which stars actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

Related stories

Vivek Agnihotri Claims Kapil Sharma Refused to Invite 'The Kashmir Files' Team On His Show

Vivek Agnihotri Gets Threat Calls To Stop 'The Kashmir Files' From Releasing

What Makes Vivek Agnihotri Cast Only National Film Award Winners In His Movies?

Following a fan's request to see the cast of the film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the director wrote, “I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank (sic).”

'The Kapil Sharma Show' producers were heavily trolled on social media following Agnihotri's allegations, with some even calling for a boycott of the show. 'Kapil Sharma' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show' hashtags have been trending on Twitter since the director's tweet went viral.

In response to a fan's question about it, Sharma tweeted, “This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why you told, what is the use of giving explanation to the rest who have accepted the truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today's social media world dhanyawaad (sic).”

In another tweet previously, Agnihotri had written, “Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES (sic).”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Allegation Twitter Boycott Trend Bollywood Indian Television Show Film Promotion Kapil Sharma Vivek Agnihotri India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases