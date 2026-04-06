BTS Confirmed To Appear On Hot Ones - Watch Teaser

Summary of this article
BTS will appear on Hot Ones on April 9, for the Season 29 finale.
Fans erupted as BTS confirmed for Hot Ones appearance, calling it a legendary episode.
The K-pop band is currently basking in the success of their recently released album ARIRANG.
BTS is set to appear on the Season 29 finale of the show Hot Ones this Thursday (April 9, 2026), to take on the "Wings of Death". RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be sitting down with host Sean Evans for the finale episode, which is described as the "biggest episode ever". It will be released at 11:00 am EST on the First We Feast channel.
BTS Hot Ones teaser
"BTS is coming to Hot Ones! Fresh off the release of their new album, ARIRANG, the global pop group will take on the wings of death for our Season 29 season finale. 70 wings, 7 chairs, and the biggest Hot Ones table we've ever seen. Tune in April 9th at 11am EST. It's gonna be spicy! ", the official page of Hot Ones shared.
The teaser has doubled the excitement as ARMY is geared up to see their favourite band on the show.
"This week's guest, on the season finale of Hot Ones, they flew all the way across the world to be here at this table. It's the largest one the studio has ever seen. We got seven chairs, seven sets of wings," Evans said in the teaser.
He walks towards the table, set up for the members with multiple chairs. The text overlaying the video read, "Sean preparing for the biggest hot ones ever."
Watch the teaser here.
BTS recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they spoke about their latest album and upcoming tour. BTS and Fallon also listened to tracks SWIM, 2.0, and NORMAL. Fallon also asked the group some of the fans' questions.