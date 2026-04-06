BTS Confirmed To Appear On Hot Ones - Watch Teaser

BTS is set to appear on the Season 29 finale of the show Hot Ones this Thursday (April 9, 2026), to take on the "Wings of Death". RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be sitting down with host Sean Evans for the finale episode, which is described as the "biggest episode ever". It will be released at 11:00 am EST on the First We Feast channel.