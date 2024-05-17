2NE1's 15th Anniversary: Bom, CL, Dara And Minzy Celebrate With Reunion Photoshoot, Check Post Inside

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, the members of 2NE1 reunited. Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy came together to share heart-warming photos from a fun-loving photo shoot and expressed gratitude to their fans. The K-Pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment was active from 2009 to 2016.
On May 17, all four members took to their social media handles, as well as the band’s account, to post stunning photos and convey their appreciation for their fans over the past 15 years.
One of the members, CL, also penned a heartfelt message for her fans in both Korean and English, saying, “2NE1 has always been my house that made me feel the freedom to love, to play, to express, to create, to shine, to mix, to connect and share with people. Hope today 2NE1 reminds you to feel your light. Thank you always.”
Take a look here:
Made up of Bom, CL, Dara, and Minzy, 2NE1 was famous for breaking traditional K-Pop stereotypes. Their innovative music, fashion choices, and dynamic stage performances pushed the boundaries of girl group norms in the music industry, cementing their place as icons of the Hallyu wave.
The group debuted in March 2009, gaining recognition after collaborating on the promotional single ‘Lollipop’ with BIGBANG. Their big break came with the release of their debut EP, ‘2NE1,’ later that year. During their remarkable career, the group, known for pioneering the ‘girl crush’ concept, earned numerous accolades.
However, in April 2016, their agency, YG Entertainment, announced Minzy’s departure and later confirmed that the group would disband later that year.
Irrespective of the disbandment, seven years later, all four idols surprised fans by reuniting on the Coachella stage in April 2022 where they performed their hit song ‘I Am The Best,’ sending viewers into a frenzy.
Undoubtedly, 2NE1 has fans all around the world, and their songs, over the years, have made a lasting impression on music enthusiasts, as well as, have served as an inspiration for many K-Pop girl groups that followed after.