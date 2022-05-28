Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jude Law To Star In 'Star Wars' Series With Jon Watts On Board As Creator

Actor Jude Law starrer ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.

Jude Law To Star In 'Star Wars' Series With Jon Watts On Board As Creator
Jude Law Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 1:28 pm

Hollywood star Jude Law is set to lead Disney Plus' ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ series that is being developed by ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy director Jon Watts.

Christopher Ford, who penned Watts’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is writing the show. According to Variety, the series was announced at the ‘Star Wars’ celebration in Anaheim, California. ‘Skeleton Crew’ is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jude Law (@d.judelaw)

Details of Law's character in the series are currently under wraps. Watts and Ford will executive produce the show along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

During the ‘Star Wars’ celebration, Disney also announced the premiere date and unveiled the first trailer for the ‘Rogue One’ prequel series ‘Andor’ featuring Diego Luna. It was also announced that both ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 will release in 2023.

Related stories

Star Wars Fans Are Loving The New Show 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Ewan McGregor On 'Obi Wan Kenobi': Nice To Give 'Star Wars' Fans A Story They Were Waiting For

Jude Law Plays Devout Warrior In Captain Marvel

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Actress Star Wars Star Wars Universe Jude Law Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok Confirmed For 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Sequel

Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok Confirmed For 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' Sequel

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview

UCL Final: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - Preview