Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star In ‘Fargo’ Season Five

Actors Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple are going to be a part of the next season of ‘Fargo’.

Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star In ‘Fargo’ Season Five
Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:41 pm

Actors Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple are set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming fifth installment of FX anthology series ‘Fargo’.

The acclaimed limited series is created and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

According to Variety, the new season is set in 2019 and asks the questions "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?"

Exact details are currently under wraps, but Hamm will play a character named Roy, Temple will play Dot, and Leigh will essay the role of Lorraine.

Related stories

Thousands Attend West Hollywood's First Pride Parade

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

How Hollywood Has Always Mastered The Genre Of Political Conspiracy Thrillers

Previous seasons of ‘Fargo’ have been headlined by Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor and Chris Rock, among others.

‘Fargo’ is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

Exectuive producers are Hawley, Warren Littlefield, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Hollywood Cinema Hollywood Blockbuster Movie Hollywood Movie Hollywood Upcoming Movie Hollywood Series Upcoming Hollywood Movie Jon Hamm Juno Temple Jennifer Jason Leigh Los Angeles Hollywood USA United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son