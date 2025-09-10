Jolly LLB 3 trailer

The 3-minute and 6-second trailer opens with a serious scene and a voiceover saying that he has been deprived of his land, which he wanted to hand over to his son. It is now being captured by an influential businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay’s character is hired to fight his case, and Arshad Warsi is standing against him in the courtroom. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao are reprising their roles in the third film. Both the Jollys deal with a serious case, but they don't let the courtroom get serious as they deliver some really rib-tickling punchlines. It will be interesting to see their face-off in the courtroom drama.