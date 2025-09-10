Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Handle A Serious Case But Lighten The Mood With Their Punchlines

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will deal with a serious case related to a social issue and it will be interesting to see how they will handle it.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
  • Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as Jollys pack a hilarious punch in Jolly LLB 3 trailer

  • The courtroom drama also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao in key roles

  • The film will release on September 19, 2025

The makers of Jolly LLB 3 released the trailer for the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as advocates. The third instalment brings Arshad Warsi's Jolly from the first part (2013) and Akshay Kumar's Jolly from the second part (2017). Jolly LLB 3 will witness a face-off between Jolly Jagadishwar Mishra (Kumar) and Jolly Jagdish Tyagi (Warsi). Saurabh Shukla, who is reprising his role as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, is trapped in the clash of two Jollys as he presides over a new case.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer

The 3-minute and 6-second trailer opens with a serious scene and a voiceover saying that he has been deprived of his land, which he wanted to hand over to his son. It is now being captured by an influential businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay’s character is hired to fight his case, and Arshad Warsi is standing against him in the courtroom. Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao are reprising their roles in the third film. Both the Jollys deal with a serious case, but they don't let the courtroom get serious as they deliver some really rib-tickling punchlines. It will be interesting to see their face-off in the courtroom drama.

Watch the trailer of Jolly LLB 3 here.

While talking about his character, Akshay said that reprising Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for him. What makes the film truly exciting for him is not just reviving a character, but "it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad."

"The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness," he added.

Arshad said that returning as Jolly after so many years "feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra". He added, "The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us."

Jolly LLB 3 release date

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 will have a theatrical release on September 19, 2025.

