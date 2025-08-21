Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Summoned By Pune Court For Allegedly 'Disrespecting Judiciary' In The Film

The petition was filed by advocate Wajed Rahim Khan who alleged that Jolly LLB 3 mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court
Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, who will be seen in Jolly LLB 3, have landed in trouble. They have received summons by a civil court in Pune, along with director Subhash Kapoor, for allegedly disrespecting the judiciary in their upcoming film.

What is the complaint against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi?

As per reports, the summons were issued following a petition filed by advocate Wajed Rahim Khan.

In the plea, Rahim Khan, alleged that the film mocks the legal system and disrespects court proceedings. He raised objection to the portrayal of the legal profession in a negative light and also expressed his concern over a scene where judges are referred to as "mama," which is a slang term.

He told ANI, "There should be respect for the lawyers. That is why I filed a petition in the court, that whatever they have shown about the advocates and the judges is wrong... I filed a petition in the Pune court. And the court has asked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Walsi and the director to be present."

All three have to appear in person on October 28, 2025, at 11 am.

For the uninitiated, the complaint was originally filed in 2024 after the release of Jolly LLB 3's first teaser, which gave a glimpse of Akshay and Arshad's characters. Another teaser was released last week, which showed the hilarious courtroom banter of both the Jollys (Arshad and Akshay).

The third instalment of the franchise will see Kumar returning as Jolly aka Jagadishwar Mishra and Warsi as Jolly aka Jagdish Tyagi.

Huma will reprise her role of Pushpa Pandey from the second instalment, and Saurabh Shukla is returning as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi.

It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Dimple Kharbanda, and Naren Kumar. Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

