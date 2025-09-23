Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Massive Drop Of 73% On Monday

Jolly LLB 3 saw a dip in its collections on the first Monday
The courtroom drama failed to cross the Rs 60 crore mark
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer hit the screens on September 19
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 4: Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, released in theatres on September 19. After a decent start on Friday, the collections witnessed a huge rise on Saturday and Sunday, but on Monday, the earnings saw a massive drop of nearly 73%. It failed to cross the Rs 60 crore mark.
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 4
Jolly LLB 3 had an opening of Rs 12.5 crore on Friday, and it saw a 20% growth on Saturday, earning Rs 20 crore. It saw a further 5% rise on Sunday, by collecting Rs 21 crore. On Monday, the collections witnessed a drop of 73.81%. It earned only Rs 5.5 crore, taking the four-day collections to Rs 59 crore.
The courtroom drama registered an overall 12.54% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows witnessed 6.56% occupancy, but the numbers saw a growth in the rest of the shows.
The worldwide collection of Jolly LLB 3 stands at Rs 91.75 crore in four days.
About Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 is the third film of the franchise. Arshad and Akshay have come together as Jollys to argue a case. Saurabh Shukla has reprised his role as Justice Tripathi. Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi have also reprised their respective roles from the previous instalments.
The film has been written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Seema Biswas, among others.
An excerpt of Outlook India's review of the film reads, "Jolly LLB 3 turns into a full-bodied laughter ride, sharpened with well-placed punchlines that Kumar and Warsi volley back and forth with uncanny precision. Here, the heart of the conflict moves towards the farmer protests, raising sharper questions than before. The film stirs a logical debate too: no progress without sacrifice."