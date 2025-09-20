Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 1

The box office report states Jolly LLB 3 earned an estimated Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1. The earnings point out that the film has been able to beat the opening day haul of Akshay Kumar's previous releases, such as Kesari Chapter 2, which collected Rs 7.5 crore, and Sky Force, which earned Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of release. However, it has failed to surpass the opening day haul of Housefull 5, which had earned approximately Rs 23 crore.