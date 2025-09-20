Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, opened to a great start
The legal comedy drama crossed Rs 12 crore mark on Day 1
It hit the theatres on September 19
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 1: Jolly LLB 3, featuring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla. The third instalment of the franchise came after an eight-year gap. The courtroom comedy, which is centred on a very serious social issue of land acquisition by industrialists and farmers' protests, opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk, the film has collected above Rs 12 crore on its opening day.
Jolly LLB 3 box office collection Day 1
The box office report states Jolly LLB 3 earned an estimated Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1. The earnings point out that the film has been able to beat the opening day haul of Akshay Kumar's previous releases, such as Kesari Chapter 2, which collected Rs 7.5 crore, and Sky Force, which earned Rs 12.25 crore on the first day of release. However, it has failed to surpass the opening day haul of Housefull 5, which had earned approximately Rs 23 crore.
Theatre occupancy of Jolly LLB 3 was around 22.40% on Friday, with attendance gradually increasing from morning (10.28%) to night shows (39.45%).
Jolly LLB 3 has no major competition till October 2. So, for two weeks, it is expected to perform better due to favourable word-of-mouth. On Saturdays and Sundays, the collections might see a boost and screens and shows might also get increased.
Jolly LLB 3 Review
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of the film reads, "Jolly LLB 3 turns into a full-bodied laughter ride, sharpened with well-placed punchlines that Kumar and Warsi volley back and forth with uncanny precision. Here, the heart of the conflict moves towards the farmer protests, raising sharper questions than before. The film stirs a logical debate too: no progress without sacrifice."
Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor and Seema Biswas.