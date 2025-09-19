Jolly LLB 3 X Review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Courtroom Drama Receives Positive Feedback From Netizens

Jolly LLB 3 X Review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. Many called it a 'powerful' film with a strong message.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Jolly LLB 3 X review
Jolly LLB 3 has received positive response from netizens on X Photo: X
  • Jolly LLB 3 hit the theatres on September 19

  • The legal comedy drama, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, has received overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike

  • The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and others

Jolly LLB 3 arrived in theatres today (September 19, with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi taking the legacy of the franchise forward, with humour, wit, drama and emotions. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the plot of the third instalment is centered around land acquisition by capitalists, and how farmers are exploited at the hands of industrialists. The early reviews of Jolly LLB 3 are out on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens have lauded Akshay and Arshad's performances and their on-screen chemistry. Saurabh Shukla, who takes the centre stage, has also been raved. The main antagonist here is Gajraj Rao, who is also lauded for his act.

Audiences have praised the director for the well-written screenplay and for offering an engaging and thought-provoking theme with comedy and meaningful dialogues. Have a look at netizens' reviews on Jolly LLB 3 here.

Jolly LLB 3 Still - Youtube
Jolly LLB 3 Review | A Witty Courtroom Drama From A Franchise Still Cross-Examining Its Own Script

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Jolly LLB 3 X Review

An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Jolly LLB 3 reads: "This film is tailored for courtroom-drama loyalists and nostalgic fans awaiting Kumar and Warsi’s reunion. Its heart is in the right place, the messaging clear, yet the delivery stumbles. The buildup strains without reward, the finale slips into sermon, and the audience exits restless, tugged about like mismatched puppet strings."

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 might earn less than its second instalment - YouTube
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film Likely To Earn Less Than Its Predecessor

BY Garima Das

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection

Jolly LLB 3 has collected Rs 3.14 crore till now, according to Sacnilk. It is expected to open at Rs 8-10 crore.

