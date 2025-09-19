Jolly LLB 3 arrived in theatres today (September 19, with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi taking the legacy of the franchise forward, with humour, wit, drama and emotions. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the plot of the third instalment is centered around land acquisition by capitalists, and how farmers are exploited at the hands of industrialists. The early reviews of Jolly LLB 3 are out on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens have lauded Akshay and Arshad's performances and their on-screen chemistry. Saurabh Shukla, who takes the centre stage, has also been raved. The main antagonist here is Gajraj Rao, who is also lauded for his act.