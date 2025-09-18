Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Prediction Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film Likely To Earn Less Than Its Predecessor

Jolly LLB 3 box office prediction: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama is set for release this Friday.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jolly LLB 3 box office prediction
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 might earn less than its second instalment Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on September 19

  • It is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1

  • The buzz for the film is strong, and collections will depend on strong word of mouth

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3, yet another courtroom drama of the actor, after Kesari Chapter 2 (2025). The only difference is that the former is an uproarious courtroom comedy, while the latter is a historical legal drama. In the third instalment of Jolly LLB franchise, Akshay is joined by Arshad Warsi from the first instalment, with Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao reprising their roles. Given the star power of Akshay, the film is a much-anticipated one. But can it be as successful as the previous instalment at the box office? Well, time will tell.

The advance booking numbers are quite decent, and it is expected to perform well on Day 1. We spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know how much Jolly LLB 3 is expected to earn on Day 1. Here's what he said. 

Jolly LLB 3 box office prediction Day 1

Johar shared that the excitement level of the courtroom drama is quite good, and people want to watch it. "But the point is, when the teaser came, people liked it, but when the trailer was released, they found it decent because the trailer gave out everything," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

Johar has pinned his hopes on Jolly LLB 3 box office figures, adding that it will rely totally on the film's content and strong word of mouth. He also said that both Akshay and Arshad's compatibility looks good on-screen, which will help pull the audience to theatres.

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report - X
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Sells Over Rs 20000 Tickets For Day 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Will Jolly LLB 3 perform better than the previous instalment?

Jolly LLB 2 (2017) earned around Rs 13.20 crore on Day 1, while Jolly LLB (2013) had an opening day haul of around Rs 3 crore. Johar predicted that the third instalment might open in the range of Rs 8-10 crore. However, he stressed that the collections will totally depend on the favourable word of mouth.

"If there is a strong word of mouth, there is a possibility that the shows might increase, which will help the film get a boost during the weekend. Anything can happen, but I will be happy if Jolly LLB 3 opens at a double-digit mark tomorrow," he added.

Will Jolly LLB 3 face competition with Pawan Kalyan's OG next week?

When asked if the film would face any competition with other releases, especially Pawan Kalyan's OG, the trade expert said, "It all depends on the content. If it's good, then there is no competition, and if the film is below average, it will have to struggle at the box office." However, he said that Jolly LLB 3 will not encounter challenges with OG in the Hindi belt.

The Telugu action thriller is releasing in theatres on September 25.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3 trailer - YouTube
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Handle A Serious Case But Lighten The Mood With Their Punchlines

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report

According to numbers from Sacnilk, the film has collected over Rs 2 crore in advance booking for its opening day, and with blocked seats, it has earned Rs 4.43 crore in pre-sales. Over 75 K tickets have been sold till now for more than 7000 screens.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, And More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 11

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  5. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination