Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 will hit the screens on September 19
It is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on Day 1
The buzz for the film is strong, and collections will depend on strong word of mouth
Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3, yet another courtroom drama of the actor, after Kesari Chapter 2 (2025). The only difference is that the former is an uproarious courtroom comedy, while the latter is a historical legal drama. In the third instalment of Jolly LLB franchise, Akshay is joined by Arshad Warsi from the first instalment, with Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao reprising their roles. Given the star power of Akshay, the film is a much-anticipated one. But can it be as successful as the previous instalment at the box office? Well, time will tell.
The advance booking numbers are quite decent, and it is expected to perform well on Day 1. We spoke to producer and film business expert Girish Johar to know how much Jolly LLB 3 is expected to earn on Day 1. Here's what he said.
Jolly LLB 3 box office prediction Day 1
Johar shared that the excitement level of the courtroom drama is quite good, and people want to watch it. "But the point is, when the teaser came, people liked it, but when the trailer was released, they found it decent because the trailer gave out everything," he said.
Johar has pinned his hopes on Jolly LLB 3 box office figures, adding that it will rely totally on the film's content and strong word of mouth. He also said that both Akshay and Arshad's compatibility looks good on-screen, which will help pull the audience to theatres.
Will Jolly LLB 3 perform better than the previous instalment?
Jolly LLB 2 (2017) earned around Rs 13.20 crore on Day 1, while Jolly LLB (2013) had an opening day haul of around Rs 3 crore. Johar predicted that the third instalment might open in the range of Rs 8-10 crore. However, he stressed that the collections will totally depend on the favourable word of mouth.
"If there is a strong word of mouth, there is a possibility that the shows might increase, which will help the film get a boost during the weekend. Anything can happen, but I will be happy if Jolly LLB 3 opens at a double-digit mark tomorrow," he added.
Will Jolly LLB 3 face competition with Pawan Kalyan's OG next week?
When asked if the film would face any competition with other releases, especially Pawan Kalyan's OG, the trade expert said, "It all depends on the content. If it's good, then there is no competition, and if the film is below average, it will have to struggle at the box office." However, he said that Jolly LLB 3 will not encounter challenges with OG in the Hindi belt.
The Telugu action thriller is releasing in theatres on September 25.
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report
According to numbers from Sacnilk, the film has collected over Rs 2 crore in advance booking for its opening day, and with blocked seats, it has earned Rs 4.43 crore in pre-sales. Over 75 K tickets have been sold till now for more than 7000 screens.