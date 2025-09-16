The advance booking reports indicate that Jolly LLB 3 will have a strong start at the box office
Over 20K tickets have been sold till now for Day 1
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are locking horns in the courtroom drama
Jolly LLB 3 Day 1 Advance Booking Collection: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back with the third instalment of their hit franchise Jolly LLB. Joining Akshay and Arshad are Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. The advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 and the ticket sales are off to a decent start. The film will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report
As per a report in Sacnilk, the courtroom drama has grossed around Rs 71.48 lakh by selling over 20K tickets for its first day in pre-sales for 3548 shows and Rs 2.07 crore with block seats. It is expected to earn around Rs 10 crore by the end of Thursday.
Trends hint at a double-digit opening. As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 is set to have an opening of Rs 10 crore. We have to wait and see if the film surpasses the Day 1 collection of its previous instalment. Jolly LLB 2 had an opening day haul of around Rs 13 crore.
Akshay's this year's release Kesari Chapter 2 ended the box office run with a worldwide gross of Rs 145.73 crore, while Housefull 5 earned Rs 300 crore at the global box office and Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office.
About Jolly LLB 3
Like its previous instalments, the third part also deals with a serious social issue. Arshad's Jolly will fight a case for the innocent farmers, while Akshay's Jolly will fight the same case for an influential businessman, played by Gajraj Rao, who captures the land. Both will lock horns inside the court with their wit and humour.
The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio 18.