Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Courtroom Drama Sells Over Rs 20000 Tickets For Day 1

Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking Report: The pre-sales figures indicate that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama will have a good response at the box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking
Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The advance booking reports indicate that Jolly LLB 3 will have a strong start at the box office

  • Over 20K tickets have been sold till now for Day 1

  • Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are locking horns in the courtroom drama

Jolly LLB 3 Day 1 Advance Booking Collection: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back with the third instalment of their hit franchise Jolly LLB. Joining Akshay and Arshad are Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. The advance booking of Jolly LLB 3 and the ticket sales are off to a decent start. The film will hit the screens on September 19, 2025.

Jolly LLB 3 advance booking report

As per a report in Sacnilk, the courtroom drama has grossed around Rs 71.48 lakh by selling over 20K tickets for its first day in pre-sales for 3548 shows and Rs 2.07 crore with block seats. It is expected to earn around Rs 10 crore by the end of Thursday.

Trends hint at a double-digit opening. As per reports, Jolly LLB 3 is set to have an opening of Rs 10 crore. We have to wait and see if the film surpasses the Day 1 collection of its previous instalment. Jolly LLB 2 had an opening day haul of around Rs 13 crore.

Related Content
Related Content
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3 trailer - YouTube
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Handle A Serious Case But Lighten The Mood With Their Punchlines

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Akshay's this year's release Kesari Chapter 2 ended the box office run with a worldwide gross of Rs 145.73 crore, while Housefull 5 earned Rs 300 crore at the global box office and Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office.

About Jolly LLB 3

Like its previous instalments, the third part also deals with a serious social issue. Arshad's Jolly will fight a case for the innocent farmers, while Akshay's Jolly will fight the same case for an influential businessman, played by Gajraj Rao, who captures the land. Both will lock horns inside the court with their wit and humour.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi summoned by Pune court - YouTube
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Summoned By Pune Court For Allegedly 'Disrespecting Judiciary' In The Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio 18.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  3. BCCI Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan No-Handshake Controversy In Asia Cup Amid ACC Pressure

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 ICC ODI Ranking After Half-Century Vs Australia

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Rahul Gandhi Blocked from Visiting Flood-Hit Border Village in Punjab, Questions Police Over Security Claims

  5. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP