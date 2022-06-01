Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial: Jury Concludes Day Two Of Deliberations Without A Verdict

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial has been in the headlines for some time now. Reports suggest that the jury has finished the second day of deliberations without reaching any verdict.

According to India TV, the seven person civil jury heard the closing arguments on May 27, and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the long memorial day weekend. They resumed the deliberations on May 31, which went on for seven hours.

Depp is suing his ex-wife, Heard, for $50 Million, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 opinion piece that she wrote wherein she called herself, “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard then filed a counterclaim worth $100 Million against Depp. Each of them is accusing the other of ruining their career.

The testimony during 6-weeks trial has details of their short-lived marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. On the other hand, Depp testifies that he never struck the actress, and that she was the one who physically attacked him many times. While closing their arguments, both the sides told jury that ruling in their favour would give their lives back to their clients.

On May 31, Depp’s attorneys asked the judge Penney Azcarate, to instruct the jury to disregard a portion of the closing argument by Heard’s attorney. In the written motion, Depp’s attorney said that Heard’s attorneys told the jury that decision of the case would send a message to “every victim of domestic abuse everywhere”. Furthermore, Heards attorney, told the jury that a ruling against them “sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you always have to do more.”

“No matter how honest you are about your own imperfections and your own shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you. Don’t send that message,” said Heard’s lawyer. Depp’s lawyers then said that the argument was improper and asked the jury to focus on a larger social objective then the actual case that needs a verdict.

“Such argument by Ms. Heard’s counsel improperly invites the jury to decide the case ‘based on passion and prejudice’ and a specific jury instruction is necessary to cure this impropriety,” said Depp’s attorney.

The judge then informed Depp’s counsel that she would not entertain the motion now because the case is in jury’s hands now.