‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s Sagar Parekh Slams Influencers For The Outpouring Of Fitness And Health Tips On Social Media

Sagar Parekh, who was recently seen as a contestant on the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, is upset to see social media being flooded with health and fitness tips and tricks by influencers who don’t even have a professional degree. Sharing his thoughts on doctors’ cautionary remarks to not accept any health and medical advice from random influencers following Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath’s update on his mild stroke, Sagar Parekh says that he is worried about the risks involved.
“Seeing an overflow of fitness and health tips from influencers without the right qualifications is quite unsettling. It makes me worry about potential misinformation. Not having a degree or certificate might affect how trustworthy and accurate the advice is. In such situations, I always remind myself to be cautious and lean towards seeking guidance from qualified health professionals who have the expertise to provide reliable information,” he says.
He is all the more disheartened to notice that people are creating and sharing health-related content mainly for the sake of gaining views and likes, he adds, “It feels like the focus shifts from genuinely helping others with accurate information to just chasing popularity.” And he feels that people should be mindful of following anyone’s advice without checking their credentials.
“I’ve observed that many people, including myself, tend to look up to influencers, especially for health and fitness advice. The challenge arises when we put blind trust in these influencers without checking their qualifications. It’s something we should all be more mindful of, ensuring that the advice we follow comes from credible and knowledgeable sources,” he says.
However, Sagar is not one to put his blind faith in any influencer, especially when it comes to health. He says, “I find it more reassuring to consult professionals or reliable sources when I’m seeking information about health and wellness. It’s not a knock on influencers; it’s just that I believe qualified experts bring a level of expertise and accuracy that ensures a safer approach to health-related decisions.”
Lastly, the young actor indicated that prioritizing popularity over accurate information can put the audience at risk. “Influencers have a significant role in this space, and I hope they recognise the responsibility that comes with it. We all deserve reliable health advice, and influencers can play a key role in providing that without compromising accuracy for popularity,” he concludes.