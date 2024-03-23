Art & Entertainment

Jasmine Sends Message Via Video Call To 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant: 'I Am Big Fan'

An eight-year-old contestant of 'Superstar Singer 3', Pihu Sharma, who has won hearts with her cuteness, has received a sweet surprise by actress Jasmine Bhasin.

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Pihu Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin Photo: Social news xyz
Among the many delightful performances in the new episode of kids singing reality show, the charming duo of seven-year-old Avirbhav S from Kochi, Kerala, and Pihu from New Delhi stole the spotlight with their beautiful singing on 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee' from the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Their performance left everyone spellbound, including the captains, and it compelled super judge Neha Kakkar to give them a standing ovation. Even Jasmine became a fan of Pihu.

Conveying a sweet message via a video call, Jasmine shared: "I am a big fan of yours and have watched your audition performances; they were very good. I really like the way you cutely get angry at everyone, which I find most endearing because I have the same habit. There is no need to change; just be yourself. Do your best, darling, and give it your all."

Mesmerised by the act, Neha said: "I must admit, this is the cutest performance ever. I am pleasantly surprised by how these kids can deliver such a wonderful performance at such a young age. It's truly amazing. They are so cute."

Captain Sayli Kamble said: "I thoroughly enjoyed their performance, especially this duet. It felt like they were truly in sync, showcasing remarkable chemistry, which is essential for a duet to shine. It felt like they were not singing; they were talking. It looked so good. Overall, the performance was truly exceptional."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

