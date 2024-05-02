Inside Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Magical Sangeet Night Mixed With 'Stardust And Love'

Actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on March 23. It was a hush-hush affair with only their family members and close ones in attendance. Post the wedding, several videos from the ceremony went viral on social media. Now, the company that organised Taapsee and Mathias' wedding, has shared a video on social media where we get glimpses of Taapsee and Mathias' 'magical' sangeet night.
For those unaware, the event management company is owned by Taapsee's sisters Shagun Pannu and Farah Sood. The video started with a throwback beach photo of Taapsee and Mathias and then we get to see the huge chandeliers, floral decorations and the elegant seating arrangement.
Sharing the video on their Instagram page, the wedding planners wrote, "EXCLUSIVELY step into @taapsee & @mathias.boe Sangeet night! The entrance was all things magic mixed with stardust and love...We created this entrance passage shimmering with twinkling chandeliers setting the stage for an evening filled with show lights, music and some crazy dance performances!”
Watch the video here.
Earlier, a video of Taapsee and her sister Shagun, performing to the tunes of Bollywood songs went viral. The Pannu sisters were seen grooving to the beats of 'Le Gayi' from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. Taapsee donned a sequinned jacket and bell-bottom-styled pants while Shagun was in a baby blue lehenga. They set the dance floor on fire with their electrifying dance performances.
Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu opened up on why she kept her wedding private. The actress said, “I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."