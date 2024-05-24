Art & Entertainment

Indian Movies, Shows Clock Over 1 Billions Views On Netflix In 2023, Says Streamer In New Report

Series and movies from India clocked over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, the streaming service said on Friday in its second engagement report.

Netflix
'Netflix' Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Series and movies from India clocked over 1 billion views on Netflix in 2023, the streaming service said on Friday in its second engagement report.

The report, titled "What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report", presented the streaming service's viewership data for the period of July to December 2023.

Subscribers across the world watched about 90 billion hours of content on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

From India, Sujoy Ghosh's "Jaane Jaan" was the most watched movie on Netflix with 20.2 million views, followed by Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" with 16.2 million views and Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya" with 12.1 million views.

The other popular titles include "OMG 2" (11.5 million views), "Lust Stories 2" (9.2 million views), "Dream Girl 2" (8.2 million views) and true-crime documentary "Curry & Cyanide" (8.2 million views).

From the series that were launched on Netflix, "The Railway Men", starring Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan and Divyenndu, turned out to be the top title.

The series, set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, attracted 10.6 millions views, followed by Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti-starrer "Kohraa" (6.4 million views), Raj and DK's "Gun and Gulaabs" (6.4 million views) and "Kaala Paani" (5.8 million views).

Globally, non-English shows and movies are very popular with Netflix subscribers, making up nearly a third of all viewing, according to the report.

This includes Korean (with 9 per cent of viewing), Spanish (7 per cent) and Japanese (5 per cent) language stories captured the biggest share of viewing outside of English.

The report highlighted stand-outs titles like "Dear Child" (53 million views) from Germany, "Forgotten Love" (43 million views) from Poland, "Pact of Silence" (21 million views) from Mexico, "Mask Girl" (19 million views) from Korea, "Yu Yu Hakusho" (17 million views) from Japan and "Berlin" (11 million views) from Spain.

The most watched movie title on Netflix was "Leave the World Behind", starring Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts, generating 121 million views, followed by Adam Sandler's animated film "Leo" (96 million views).

From the series side, anime-inspired live action series “One Piece” attracted 72 million views.

The report also highlighted that fan favourites original titles "Wednesday", "Red Notice" and "Squid Game" continued to bring in millions of views in 2023, long after they premiered on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bhopal: Student Ordered To Serve Hospital Patients For Bail In Molestation Case
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 6 Of General Polls On May 26 | Preps In Pics
  4. New Criminal Laws Will Tackle Crime In Effective Manner: Former SC Judge Navin Sinha
  5. 21 International Organisations Write To CJI For Speedy Resolution Of Adani Coal Imports Case In SC
Entertainment News
  1. Preity Zinta On Why She Didn't Work In Films For The Last Six Years: People Forget That Women Have A Biological Clock
  2. ‘Gunaah’ Teaser Review: Gashmeer Mahajani And Surbhi Jyoti Promise A Taut Mystery Thriller
  3. 'Heeramandi' Star Adhyayan Suman Reveals His Plans To Venture Into Direction, Will Debut With A Biopic
  4. Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling
  5. Rohit Shetty Wraps Up 'Singham 3' Kashmir Schedule With Ajay Devgn
Sports News
  1. NBA Conference Finals: JB Bickerstaff Departs Cleveland Cavaliers After Four Years In Charge
  2. FA Cup Final Preview: Erik Ten Hag Backs Marcus Rashford To Use England Omission As 'Fuel' Against Manchester City
  3. NBA Conference Finals: Confidence Will Not Get The Job Done For Boston Celtics, Warns Joe Mazzulla
  4. FA Cup Final: I Don't Want To Think About Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City, Says Phil Foden
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
World News
  1. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  2. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
  3. Kabosu, The Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme, Dies
  4. Israel Army Says 3 More Bodies Of Hostages Recovered From Gaza
  5. Taiwan Tracks Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes, Navy Vessels Off Its Coast On 2nd Day Of Drills
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Yogi Calls Akhilesh-Rahul Tie-Up 'Anarthkari'; BJP Losing Everywhere, Claims Chief Kharge