'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan Starrer To Release In June; Check Out The New Poster

Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' is finally all set to hit the screens. Haasan, who plays Senapathy, on Saturday, announced that the second instalment of 'Indian' will be releasing in June this year. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Kamal Haasan also unveiled a new poster of the film. 'Indian 2' is directed by Shankar.
In the new poster of 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan is seen wearing a white shirt and a veshti, while his hands are tied in handcuffs on the back. He is sporting gree hair in the poster. It has a background in bright yellow and orange colours. There are some other figures in the background and they highlighted in black.
The subtitle on the poster of the film reads, ''Zero Tolerance'' and also “Releasing in June 2024. In Cinemas Worldwide'' is written on it.
Sharing the new poster of 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan wrote, ''Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy!🤞INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!''.
In November last year, 'Indian 2 promo was unveiled. Kamal will be seen in multiple looks in the sequel. The second instalment is arriving after 27 years. The film went on floors in 2019 but it faced major setbacks. The shooting was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also in 2020, a crane collapsed on the set. It caused the death of three crew members while ten others were injured.
'Indian 2' also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and Kalidas Jayaram are also part of the film. Anirudh Ravichander has given the music of the film and Ravi Varman is the director of photography.
Are you excited about 'Indian 2'? Do let us know.