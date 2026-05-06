India At Cannes 2026: Two Official Selections And A Raft Of Marché Screenings

From the Malayalam film industry, filmmaker Chidambaram will take his film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market. Penned by Jithu Madhavan, Balan: The Boy traces a journey that delves into themes of identity, survival and the relationship between a mother and her child. Chidambaram broke out in 2024 with his survival thriller, Manjummel Boys. Speaking about the new film's Cannes market showcase, director Chidambaram said, “Balan The Boy is a film about what we carry without knowing… the weight of where we come from, and the hunger to find where we belong. I made this film for the person who has felt both of those things deeply and never found the words for them. Cannes has always been a home for cinema that trusts its audience with exactly that kind of truth and Balan The Boy trusts its audience completely. To feel before they understand. And to carry something home long after it is over.”