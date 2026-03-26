Imran Khan ‘Hairy Angry Man’ Remark Sparks Debate Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze

Summary of this article
Imran Khan has said he has no interest in “hairy, angry man” roles.
The actor has criticised the rise of toxic masculinity in Bollywood.
The success of Dhurandhar 2 has fuelled the ongoing debate.
Imran Khan’s recent remarks on masculinity in Bollywood have sparked fresh debate, particularly amid the success of films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge. During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, the actor addressed the growing trend of hyper-masculine roles and made it clear that he has no interest in being part of it.
Responding to a fan, it was stated, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” The comment quickly gained traction online, especially as violent, larger-than-life male leads continue to dominate mainstream cinema.
Imran Khan on toxic masculinity
When asked about how masculinity is being defined in today’s films, a more detailed concern was expressed. It was said, “I am disturbed by the upward trend in how misogyny and toxic masculinity are propagated in our films, and the world at large. I fear that men shy away from these conversations because at an individual level they feel blamed for the actions of others… and because of this, they miss the point that these restrictive definitions of masculinity hurt men as well. True strength lies in emotional vulnerability.”
Imran also responded to concerns about aggressive male characters being normalised. It was added, “Thank you! I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can’t conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances.”
Context amid Dhurandhar 2 craze
While no specific film was named, the remarks have been linked to the current wave of action-heavy films like Dhurandhar 2, which has seen massive box office success. The Ranveer Singh-led film features an intense portrayal of a spy navigating violent conflicts, contributing to the ongoing popularity of such characters.
Imran Khan was last seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, marking his return after a long break. He is yet to announce his next project.