Imran Khan ‘Hairy Angry Man’ Remark Sparks Debate Amid Dhurandhar 2 Craze

Imran Khan on toxic masculinity

When asked about how masculinity is being defined in today’s films, a more detailed concern was expressed. It was said, “I am disturbed by the upward trend in how misogyny and toxic masculinity are propagated in our films, and the world at large. I fear that men shy away from these conversations because at an individual level they feel blamed for the actions of others… and because of this, they miss the point that these restrictive definitions of masculinity hurt men as well. True strength lies in emotional vulnerability.”