Art & Entertainment

Hyderabad's Chirag Nangru Top Field Of 16 To Become 'Ultimate Gamer' On ‘Playground 3’

Chirag Nangru, known by his gamer tag P1ngu from the KO Krakens team, has been crowned the Ultimate Gamer of season 3 of the gaming reality show ‘Playground’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Chirag Nangru Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Chirag Nangru, known by his gamer tag P1ngu from the KO Krakens team, has been crowned the Ultimate Gamer of season 3 of the gaming reality show ‘Playground’.

The season concluded after seven weeks of webcast.

The reality show saw 16 micro-influencers from different parts of India competing in various challenges and games, all streamed live.

The participants were mentored by four prominent figures in the gaming and entertainment world, including Carry Minati, Ujjwal Chaurasia, known by his gamer tag Techno Gamerz, Naman Mathur, known by his tag Mortal, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav.

Chirag originally belonged to the OP Unicorns, led by Mortal, but courtesy of the ‘transfer card’, he ended up in KO Krakens after availing of the ‘transfer card’.

Advertisement

Chirag, who faced off against Himanshu, Chill Gamer, and Abhinav in the final, took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a stylish Hero Xtreme 125R bike, and a Techno Pova 6 PRO 5G.

Expressing his excitement about winning the season, Chirag said: "Having featured on 'Playground' in the previous season, I was thrilled to be a part of the show once again. Gaming is my passion. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this season, and I intend to continue to focus on my gaming skills and emerge as a more skilled gamer."

Advertisement

Produced by Rusk Media, 'Playground 3' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know