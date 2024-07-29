Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Quash Breakup Rumours By Making First Joint Public Appearance- Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who made their relationship official in 2022, recently sparked breakup rumours after the former made solo appearances. However, the couple has put these speculations to rest by making their first joint appearance in the city yesterday night, July 28.
On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were snapped by the paps as they went together for a movie date. A Reddit user claimed that they were very much together as they were clicked after watching 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.
Sharing their video, the user wrote,"Saba Hrithik are very much together. No break up has happened." Saba was seen holding Hrithik's arm and both were dressed in casuals and wore face masks.
How did Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's break-up rumours start?
Recently, a Reddit user claimed said that Hrithik attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without Saba. The 'Krrish' actor was also seen sans his girlfriend at the last rites of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan’s mother, Menaka Irani. The Reddit user also said that the actor did not even promote Saba’s latest song, which added fuel to their breakup rumours.
The post read, "HR (Hrithik Roshan), Saba broke up??? This is the second time he was spotted without her. The first was at the Ambani's, and now at Farah's place. He was with his mom instead. He didn't promote her latest song. What's happening there?"
Hrithik who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, got divorced from her in 2014. They have two sons- Hrehaan Roshan, 18, and Hridhaan Roshan, 16. While Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, Sussanne is in a relationship with Aly Goni's brother Arslan.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan's last outing was Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' that also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles. He will be next seen in 'War 2' with Jr NTR. They already shot some portions of the film in Mumbai. Siddharth Anand confirmed Hrithik's return to 'Krrish 4'.